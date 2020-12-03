Small claims
The Givens Group, et al. vs. Teresa Himes, et al., $1,625, Jan. 4.
DUI arrest
MUELLER, Adam. Driving while impaired; transporting open container — beer (two counts); possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
age 90. Pastry Baker. Died November 27th. Funeral Services December 7th at 10:00am at Park Hill Baptist Church. Burial at Cookson Proctor Cemetery. Visitation December 6th from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
78, Toll Booth Attendant, passed away Friday 11/27/2020. Memorial services 10:00AM Friday, 12/04/2020, First Freewill Baptist Church, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
67, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. Viewing 9AM-4PM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah, OK. Graveside Service 11AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 Paradise Cemetery, Checotah, OK.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.