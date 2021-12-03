Marriage licenses
Eric Nicholas Williams, 23, and Jessica Hayleigh Bush, 22, both of Muskogee.
Andrew David Berry, 34, and Cindy Wanell Bolden, 41, both of Muskogee.
Chase Robert Sumpter, 24, and Aspen Steele McDonald, 24, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, vs.:
• Mindy McFarland, petition for judgment, $2,977.
• John Walls, petition for judgment, $6,316.
• Selena Lee, petition for judgment, $2,158.
National Collegiate Student Loan vs. Susan M. Prophet, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Rhonda Bonanno, petition for judgment, $2,557.
The Credit Union Loan Source, LLC vs. Bailey Green, petition for judgment, $23,334.
Small claims
Action Loan vs. Nicole Christine Hernandez, $907, Jan. 5.
Initial appearances
ELKINS, Daniel Glyn. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to maintain insurance/security. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 20.
JOHNSON, Tanya Marie. First-degree arson. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Dec. 20.
DUI arrests
KANEDY, Nicholas Dean. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
PAULSON, Keith Alan. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
ROMBERG, Shayne Marie. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
