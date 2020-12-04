Muskogee County District Court 12.04.20

Marriage license
Mark Anthony Bullard, 58, of Porum, and Dorothy Faye Moore, 65, of Warner.
Protective order
Stephanie Truann Weston, et al. vs. Marvin William Hamm, Dec. 17.
Small claims
Red River Credit Corp vs.:
• Annetta Williams, $1,912.41, Jan. 6.
• Cindi Tucker, $906.84, Jan. 6.
• Leonard Firestone, $893.03, Jan. 6.
Roughneck Supply vs. Gaffeny-Kroese Supply Corp., $1,354.75, Jan. 6.
Initial appearances
COLE, Summer. Possession of stolen vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Dec. 18.
HARRIS, Cassi Jo aka HANSEN, Cassi Jo. Grand larceny; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $17,500. Preliminary hearing Dec. 11.
SMITH, Mark Alan. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 17.
WALTERS, Marcus Darren. Assault and battery on police officer (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction; carrying firearm while under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 17.
Acceleration
CALVERT-BROWN, Shamicka Renee aka CALVERT, Shamicka. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Hearing Dec. 10.
Dismissal
HILL, Darrell Dewayne. First-degree robbery; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of a felony; distribution of controlled dangerous substance including possession with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. No complaining witness.
DUI arrest
HEMBRY, Precious. Endangering others while eluding police officer; child endangerment; drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; speeding. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.