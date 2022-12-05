Muskogee County District Court 12.05.22

Marriage licenses
Byron Laday Ollie, 40, and Glennisha Deshay Willis, 28, both of Muskogee.
Catharine Anne Wiedel, 36, and LaTayvia Marcella James, 23, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Sparky Dean Edwards, et al. vs. Vince Marvin Wilmoth, Jan. 5.
Michelle Juree Murray vs. Glenn Andrew Wiggins, Jan. 4.
Lolita Denee Hitchye vs. Pamela Ann Oakley, Jan. 3.
Charla Gail Yondell, et al. vs. Rodney Wayne Edgar, Dec. 21.
Tucker Shane Morris vs. Madison Chianna Chambers, Dec. 14.
Chuck Braden Alnett, et al. vs. Sheryl Darlene Williams, Jan. 4.
Cyndria Lynn Alnett, et al. vs. Sheryl Darlene Williams, Jan. 4.
Civil suits
Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Sheila Manuel, petition for judgment, $3,451.99.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Rider W. Carter, petition for judgment, $20,718.62.
Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing vs.:
• Jimmy R. Daugherty, et al., foreclosure.
• Thomas Jurko aka Thomas R. Jurko, et al., petition for judgment, $109, 416.66.
Shellie Benton, et al. vs. Joshua Wayne Parrish, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Donald Brown vs. Walter Beckham, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Bridgette Leann Williamson, et al., petition for judgment, $3,901.83.
Small claims
Joel Gonzalez vs. Kimberly Squires, $3,250, Jan. 4.
Laci Welch vs. Richard Chambers, $3,500, Dec. 28.
Initial appearances
BOWERS, Jonathan Edward. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Dec. 19.
SWEARENGIN, Roy Thomas aka SWEARENGIN, Tommy. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 19.
WILLIAMS, Arayonia. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine); possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 31.
DUI arrests
ELLIS, Dakota. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or greater, first offense; child endangerment; headlamps on motor vehicle. City arrest.
GASTON, Courtney. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding. City arrest.
TALBOT, Jeffrey. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; accidents involving damage to vehicle; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
