Marriage licenses
Dustin Jay Chalk, 35, and Sarah Michelle Watson, 22, both of Muskogee.
Nicolas Saul Ramirez, 16, and Katy Jewel Burrows, 18, both of Fort Gibson.
Initial appearances
ELLER, Jon Derek. First-degree robbery; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; kidnapping; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Dec. 13.
HISE, Daniel Blake. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 20.
PAULSON, Keith Alan. Aggravated actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 28.
ROMBERG, Shayne Marie aka JOHNSON, Shayne Marie aka TOURNEY, Shayla aka JOHNSON, Shayla aka TURNEY, Shayla Nicole. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; child endangerment while driving under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 20.
Dismissal
SAWYER, James Donald. Felony value - two or more bogus checks together (three counts). Best interest of justice.
Revocations
ELLER, Jon Derek. Knowingly concealing stolen property (two counts); conspiracy. Held without bond. Hearing Dec. 13.
TURLEY, Sean A. First-degree burglary; possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate. Bond $2,000. Hearing Dec. 13.
DUI arrests
ANDERSON, Ryker Aaron. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; sell or furnish alcohol to person under 21; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; no tag or expired tag. City arrest.
FERGUSON, Toni Kaylee. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense. City arrest.
FULLBRIGHT, Alison Lee. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
LEE Jr., Clifton Earl. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
McDONALD, Joshua R. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
