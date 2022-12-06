Muskogee County District Court 12.06.22

Marriage licenses
Kevin Danville, 51, and Tonya Lynn Wilson, 50, both of Muskogee.
Zackary James Anson Ledbetter, 35, and Amber Lynn Sanders, 34, both of Porum.
Protective orders
Joseph Barnett, et al. vs. Shannon Duane Lacey, Dec. 9.
Rosalyn Savage, et al. vs. Larry Chaplin, Jan. 5.
Yvonne Roman, et al. vs. Bryan W. Cole, Jan. 4.
Civil suits
Brandy Barnhart, et al. vs. heirs of Randy Seay, quiet title.
Midland Credit Management vs.:
• Omar Givens, petition for judgment, $3,170.60.
• Rayneta Rodgers, petition for judgment, $1,143.06.
• Steve Henry, petition for judgment, $987.38.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Enoch Gattenby, petition for judgment, $2,147.91.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Anna Mitchell, petition for judgment, $1,064.86.
Alisha Dannette Beasley vs. Matthew Young, et al., petition for judgment, $5,000.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Jimmy Fleetwood, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Lori Graves, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• William French, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Initial appearances
ELLIS, Dakota Laine. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; child endangerment by driving while under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 20.
HOLMES, Sabrina Rane aka HOLMES, Sabrine. Child abuse (two counts). Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Dec. 20.
SCOTT, Dale Charles. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 20.
STARK, Karissa Suzanne. Child abuse. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 20.
TALBOTT, Jeffrey Allen aka TALBOTT, Jeffery Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident involving damage; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $3,500. Disposition docket Jan. 31.
DUI arrests
HARJO, Kelli Samantha. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. County arrest.
VICKERY, Ted. Aggravated driving under the influence. County arrest.
