Muskogee County District Court 12.07.20

Small claims
Curtis Jenkins vs. Acacia Pruett, et al., $1,570, Jan. 4.
Parklane Apartments, et al. vs. James Southcott, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 4.
Urentit LLC vs.:
• Laticia Barnett, $165, Jan. 4.
• Dalena Dobbs, $1,175, Jan. 4.
Initial appearances
CARTER, Kristopher Lee aka CARTER, Kristopher. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Jan. 7.
FEW Jr., Jeffrey Dale. Child abuse; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 21.
HEMBRY, Precious. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding — posted zone. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 21.
LADD, Destiny Elaine. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving under the influence by a person under 21; possession of controlled dangerous substance; contributing to the delinquency of minors. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 21.
PATTERSON, James Walter. Larceny of merchandise from retailer; larceny of merchandise from retailer, third and subsequent offense. Bond $2,500. Hearing Dec. 21.
RAMOS, Phillip. Robbery with a weapon. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Dec. 21.
RHEA, Joseph Robert. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Held without bond. Hearing Dec. 21.
Acceleration
SIDES, Jessie James. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Held without bond. Hearing Dec. 14.
Revocation
RHEA, Joseph Robert. Possession of contraband by an inmate; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Held without bond. Hearing Dec. 21.
DUI arrests
HAWORTH, Matthew Warren. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
VENSON, Carl Geoffrey. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
