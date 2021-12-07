Protective order
Ashley Nicole Sartin, et al., vs. Ricky Lee Sartin II, Dec. 21.
Civil suit
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Jarel Patie, order to appear at hearing on assets.
Small claims
GMCF vs. Jennifer McCutcheon, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 5.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Ryker. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket Dec. 28.
LEE Jr., Clifton Earl aka LEE, Clifton Earl aka CLIFTON, Lee. Driving while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,000. Preliminary hearing Dec. 13.
Revocations
LARSON, Robin Elizabeth. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; child neglect; larceny of merchandise from retailer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Hearing Dec. 15.
LEE Jr., Clifton Earl aka LEE, Clifton Earl aka CLIFTON, Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; unlawful of controlled drug with intent to distribute; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Hearing Dec. 13.
ROBINETT, Michael Dwayne. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Dec. 21.
DUI arrests
WILLIAMS, Michael Eugene. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; transporting open container - driving with license canceled, suspended, revoked. City arrest.
WISEMAN, Amy Lynne. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
