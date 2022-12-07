Muskogee County District Court 12.07.22

Marriage license

Garrett Eldon Robb, 23, of Checotah, and Makayla Marie Danielle Barnes, 25, of Porum.

Protective orders

Lacey Marie Stubblefield, et al. vs. Michael Lee Stafford, Jan. 5.

Robert Floyd Murphy, et al. vs. Justus Buddy Parrott Murphy, Jan. 5.

Thom Duane McNeely, et al. vs. Tylor Cody Barrett, Jan. 5.

Civil suits

Discover Bank vs. Leslie A. McGlothin, petition for judgment, $8,196.29.

Avonlea Pyles, et al. vs. Jake Dalton Hall, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.

Initial appearances

CHAPLIN, Larry Eugene aka SCROGGINS, Larry. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; child abuse; domestic abuse - assault and battery; petit larceny. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket Dec. 21.

McCARTNEY, Michael Wade. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000; domestic abuse - assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 21.

McKEE, Patty Valerie. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Dec. 21.

VICKERY, Ted Louis. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 31.

