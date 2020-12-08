Muskogee County District Court 12.08.20

Marriage licenses

Jerry Pat Womack Jr., 51, and Sheley Dianne Womack, 49, both of Marlow.

Traelon Troy Fulton, 20, and Kailyn Jo Spencer, 19, both of Oktaha.

Small claims

Mid Continent Construction LLP vs.:

• Leandria Keith, et al., $750, Jan. 4.

• Raven Shabazz, et al., $600, Jan. 4.

• Shane Proctor, et al., $575, Jan. 4.

Capital Street Apartments vs. Felecia Davis, et al., $650, Jan. 4.

Lee Home Solutions vs. Melissa Beard, et al., $900, Jan. 4.

Dismissal

HEDGPETH, Gary Dean Darold Dennis. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; kidnapping; domestic abuse - assault & battery. No complaining witness.

Revocation

GLADDEN, Anthony Shane. Falsely personate another to create liability; threaten to perform act of violence (three counts). Held without bond. Hearing Dec. 14.

