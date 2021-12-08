Protective order
Kathryn Evalene Lewis, et al. vs. Edward Ray Farley III, Dec. 29.
Civil suits
In re: Timothy Kramer, lost title.
In re: Nicholas Helm, lost title.
In re: Jaime Lin, lost title.
In re: Hans Bashore, lost title.
In re: Kyle Steven Van Auken, lost title.
In re: Mark Cade Bisson, lost title.
In re: Daniel Martin, lost title.
In re: Allen Alexander Sloate, lost title.
In re: Breanne Fagan, lost title.
In re: Michael E. Tolliver, lost title.
In re: Mason Lawrence, lost title.
In re: Angel Allen, lost title.
In re: Clint Shaffer, lost title.
In re: William Dillard Johnson, lost titles.
In re: Scott Yelton, lost title.
In re: Thomas Jason Ray, lost title.
In re: Drew Adam Scott, lost title.
In re: Jeff Martin Auctioneers, lost title.
In re: Jacob Fry, lost title.
Hollifield Service Co., LLC vs. AFG Acquisition Group, LLC, dba American Foundry, petition for judgment, $46,224.
Discover Bank vs. Deborah K. Woodruff, petition for judgment, $6,188.
Small claims
Muskogee Housing Authority vs. Gabriella McCurdy, forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 27.
Hilldale Spring Limited Partnership dba Hilldale Spring Townhomes vs. Danyell Oeffler, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 22.
Muskogee County Community Action Foundation Inc. vs. Megan Hammans, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 22.
Initial appearances
WILLIAMS, Michael Eugene. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Dec. 22.
WISEMAN, Amy Lynne. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 11.
