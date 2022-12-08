Muskogee County District Court 12.08.22

gavel

 Nastco

Marriage license

Michael Edward Howk, 52, and Jessie Lynn Seamon, 20, both of Hitchita.

Protective order

Cinthya Marie Davis, et al. vs. Nicholas Ciccarelli, Jan. 3.

Civil suits

Mariner Finance vs:

• Luke Ottenbacher, petition for judgment, $5,580.96.

• Brent Blue Sr., petition for judgment, $2,847.54.

• Mirranda L. Foreman, petition for judgment, $2,778.32.

Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Debra S. Wycoff, et al., petition for judgment, $5,287.20.

Small claims

Shinn Properties, LLC vs. Jodee Davis, forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 30.

MFCU vs. Courtney Dodd, et al., $3,604.42, Dec. 30.

Thomas Dodds, et al., vs. Chad Morgan, $900, Dec. 30.

GMCF vs. Julie Cosby, forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 30.

Dismissal

URIBE, Alex. First-degree rape (by force or fear); rape by instrumentation; child neglect. To be refiled.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video