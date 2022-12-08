Muskogee County District Court 12.08.22

Marriage license
Michael Edward Howk, 52, and Jessie Lynn Seamon, 20, both of Hitchita.
Protective order
Cinthya Marie Davis, et al. vs. Nicholas Ciccarelli, Jan. 3.
Civil suits
Mariner Finance vs:
• Luke Ottenbacher, petition for judgment, $5,580.96.
• Brent Blue Sr., petition for judgment, $2,847.54.
• Mirranda L. Foreman, petition for judgment, $2,778.32.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Debra S. Wycoff, et al., petition for judgment, $5,287.20.
Small claims
Shinn Properties, LLC vs. Jodee Davis, forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 30.
MFCU vs. Courtney Dodd, et al., $3,604.42, Dec. 30.
Thomas Dodds, et al., vs. Chad Morgan, $900, Dec. 30.
GMCF vs. Julie Cosby, forcible entry and detainer, Dec. 30.
Dismissal
URIBE, Alex. First-degree rape (by force or fear); rape by instrumentation; child neglect. To be refiled.
