Muskogee County District Court 12.09.20

Marriage license
Eric Levi Hanson, 33, and D'Anne Rene Wilder, 27, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Jerry Mendenhall vs. Amanda Mendenhall, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 4.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs.:
• Kimberly Sharp, $501.01, Jan. 4.
• Claude Kobe Sheppard, et al., $597.08, Jan. 4.
Initial appearances
BONHAM Jr., Scott Anthony. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Dec. 22.
DANIELS, Roxana Delilia. Assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer; public intoxication. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Dec. 22.
McARTHUR IV, Archie Covington aka MACARTHUR, Archie. Possession of firearm while on supervision by Department of Corrections; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of a felony; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Dec. 22.
Revocation
EDDINGS, Brian Lee. Shooting with intent to kill. Bond $10,000. Hearing Dec. 21.
DUI arrests
LYNCH, Robert Lee. Operate a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants; failure to stop for red signal light. City arrest.
SILLJER, Russell Frederick. Driving under the influence. Turned himself in.
