Protective orders
Krysta Leigh Aich vs. Richard Gene Hand, Dec. 29.
Richard Gene Hand vs. Krysta Leigh Aich, Dec. 29.
Initial appearance
McDONALD, Joshua Riley. Aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 4.
Revocation
ELKINS, Daniel Glyn. Possession of a precursor to manufacture a controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; driving left of center; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; obstructing officer. Bond $2,000. Hearing Dec. 12.
Dismissals
ARNOLD, Keiristin Rene. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
BELL, Reon Dedrae. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Best interest of justice.
KINDRED, Terry Lee. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Best interest of justice.
SHELTON, Jacob Kyle. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Lack of jurisdiction.
TERRY, Allen William. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; grand larceny. Best interest of justice.
THORNBURG, Wesley Joseph. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; driving without a valid driver's license. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencing
McNEAL, Jamelle Jannai. Stalking in violation of court order (two counts); domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; protective order violation. Three concurrent 20-year and one one-year sentences with all but first two years suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.