Muskogee County District Court 12.09.22

Marriage license
Diego Emmanuel Leija Torres 26, and Amber Michelle Pena Garcia, 24, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Stephanie Renea Neighbors, et al. vs. Kathy Poindexter, et al., Dec. 29.
Stephanie Renea Neighbors, et al. vs. Tonya Lea Neighbors, Dec. 29.
Civil suits
First United Bank and Trust Company vs. Christine Gonzalez, et al., foreclosure.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Ryan Daniel Herx, petition for judgment, $3,610.26.
LVNV Funding, Inc. vs.:
• Brandon Sanders, petition for judgment, $1,993.27.
• Tara Cypert, petition for judgment, $1,359.89.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Justin Green, petition for judgment, $9,189.61.
In re: Daniel Hardin, lost title.
In re: Donald Melton, lost title.
In re: Red Beards Towing, lost title.
Initial appearances
BUTLER Jr., Billy Ray. Trafficking in illegal drugs (heroin). Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Dec. 23.
JESTICE, Nathan A. First-degree burglary; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing Dec. 19.
STAFFORD, Michael Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 23.
DUI arrest
WAIT, Kelly Rex. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.