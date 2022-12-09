Muskogee County District Court 12.09.22

Marriage license

Diego Emmanuel Leija Torres 26, and Amber Michelle Pena Garcia, 24, both of Muskogee.

Protective orders

Stephanie Renea Neighbors, et al. vs. Kathy Poindexter, et al., Dec. 29.

Stephanie Renea Neighbors, et al. vs. Tonya Lea Neighbors, Dec. 29.

Civil suits

First United Bank and Trust Company vs. Christine Gonzalez, et al., foreclosure.

Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Ryan Daniel Herx, petition for judgment, $3,610.26.

LVNV Funding, Inc. vs.:

• Brandon Sanders, petition for judgment, $1,993.27.

• Tara Cypert, petition for judgment, $1,359.89.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Justin Green, petition for judgment, $9,189.61.

In re: Daniel Hardin, lost title.

In re: Donald Melton, lost title.

In re: Red Beards Towing, lost title.

Initial appearances

BUTLER Jr., Billy Ray. Trafficking in illegal drugs (heroin). Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Dec. 23.

JESTICE, Nathan A. First-degree burglary; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing Dec. 19.

STAFFORD, Michael Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 23.

DUI arrest

WAIT, Kelly Rex. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

