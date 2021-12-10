Marriage licenses
Nicholas Bridge Anderson, 31, and Elijah Tootill, 28, both of Muskogee.
Don Lee Heath, 55, of Tulsa, and Kathleen Rose Basden, 55, of Muskogee.
Domingo Mendoza Lopez, 36, and Maria Guadalupe Avitu Leija, 30, both of Muskogee.
Abraham Jaime Bravo, 24, and Daphane Marisela Escamilla, 22, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
In re: Chief of Muskogee Police Department, et al., application to dispose of property, et al.
Midland Credit Management Inc., vs.:
• Geoffrey W. Mercer, petition for judgment, $6,181.
• Clark Erhardt, petition for judgment, $5,452.
Small claims
Carr & Carr Plumbing, LLC vs. Tyler Eckel dba Kinetic Concepts, $5,000, Dec. 27.
Initial appearances
FERGUSON, Toni Kay Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 4.
TINNEY, Stephen Douglas. Assault and/or battery on medical care provider. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 27.
Sentencing
NANCE, Levi Austin. Robbery with a weapon. Twenty years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
ALEXANDER, Elijah. Driving under the influence of alcohol; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
MAHEE, Anthony Lee. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container - beer; driving with license canceled, suspended, revoked; failure to carry security verification; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
SLOVER, Beau. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; possession of marijuana; expired license plate; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.