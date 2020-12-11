Muskogee County District Court 12.11.20

Initial appearances
COCHRAN, Riley Anthony. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Dec. 28.
JOHNSON, Damien Marshone. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bone $2,500. Sounding docket Dec. 28.
LOCUST, Rochelle Elizabeth. Felony value - false pretenses/bogus check/con game. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 28.
ROLETTE, Ryan A. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Dec. 28.
Revocation
HOLMES, Brayden Wayne. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Bond $50,000. Hearing Dec. 17.
Sentencing
CASTILLO, Damon Ray. Protective order violation. Sentenced Dec. 10. Three years suspended. Fined $1,000.
Dismissals
CROSSWHITE, Sean Ryan. Second-degree burglary (two counts); grand larceny. Lack of jurisdiction.
WAHNEE, Hannah. Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
LYNCH, Robert Lee. Drive under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearms while under the influence. County arrest.
