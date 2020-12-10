Muskogee County District Court 12.11.20

Marriage license
Augustine Ebhodaghe Itulah, 24, and Shaylin Renee' Wilson, 25, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
LYNCH, Robert Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol — second and subsequent; failure to stop at red light. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Dec. 22.
VENSON, Carl Geoffrey. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol aggravated. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 22.
Dismissals
MAESTAS, Chantelle Ann. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Complaining witness failed to appear.
MARTIN, Antonio D. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Request of complaining witness.
Revocation
LYNCH, Robert Lee. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond $1,500. Hearing Dec. 22.
Sentencings
BEAUVAIS, Tanner Allen. Unauthorized use of a vehicle; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One one-year and one four-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
ROSE, Dylan. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; resisting an officer. Three one-year and one four-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrest
PAYNE, Jaclyn Noelle. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest
