Divorce decrees
Mikayla Gist vs. Pake Gist, incompatibility.
Judy F. Brown and David A. Brown, incompatibility.
Initial appearances
MAYES, Darion Markeese. Shooting with intent to kill. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Dec. 28.
WAIT, Kelly Rex. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Dec. 19.
Dismissals
BILLY, Jasmine Nicole. Battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); threaten to perform act of violence. Best interest of justice.
STANFILL, Holly Janell. Second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
TURNBULL, Michael Emanuel. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.
Revocation
WAIT, Kelly Rex. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $1,500. Hearing Dec. 19.
DUI arrests
ANDERSON, Steven. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
JOHNSON, Lidia. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
PATTON, Timothy Steven. Aggravated driving under the influence; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; transporting illegal drugs; possession of paraphernalia. County arrest.
YANG, Meng. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.