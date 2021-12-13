gavel

Protective order

Kaycee Rae Deal, et al. vs. Gregory Franklin Parsons, Dec. 30.

Civil suits

Corey Smith vs. Hyster-Yale Group, et al. petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.

In re: Fern Allison Shoemaker, lost title.

In re: Mary Lou Hill, lost title.

Saber Acceptance Co., LLC vs. Todd W. Cutter, petition for judgment, $7,309.

In re: John McGibbon, lost title.

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Chris Hobbs, petition for judgment, $16,506.

Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:

• Robert Hazelwood, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.

• Jennifer Duran, petition to appear at hearing on assets.

Small claims

Armstrong Bank vs.:

• Michael Duane Eckel, $1,002, Jan. 12.

• Coitt Cleveland Armstrong, $2,598, Jan. 12.

• Odin Wayne Godfrey, $562, Jan. 12.

• Curtis W. Toon, $581, Jan. 12.

• Clayton Spencer, $659, Jan. 12.

• Sandy Carter, $537, Jan. 12.

• Emmanuel Lopez Aguirre, $657, Jan. 12.

• Ariel Lee Smith Green, $633, Jan. 12.

Curtis Jenkins vs. Crystal Robinson, $2,734, Dec. 27.

Initial appearances

ALEXANDER, Elijah Darnell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Dec. 28.

SLOVER, Beau Steven. Driving under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Dec. 16.

DUI arrests

SILENCE, Angelica Maria. Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by the consumption of alcohol; truancy. City arrest.

TAYLOR, Tommy Ray. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

