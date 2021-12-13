Protective order
Kaycee Rae Deal, et al. vs. Gregory Franklin Parsons, Dec. 30.
Civil suits
Corey Smith vs. Hyster-Yale Group, et al. petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
In re: Fern Allison Shoemaker, lost title.
In re: Mary Lou Hill, lost title.
Saber Acceptance Co., LLC vs. Todd W. Cutter, petition for judgment, $7,309.
In re: John McGibbon, lost title.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Chris Hobbs, petition for judgment, $16,506.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Robert Hazelwood, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Jennifer Duran, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Small claims
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• Michael Duane Eckel, $1,002, Jan. 12.
• Coitt Cleveland Armstrong, $2,598, Jan. 12.
• Odin Wayne Godfrey, $562, Jan. 12.
• Curtis W. Toon, $581, Jan. 12.
• Clayton Spencer, $659, Jan. 12.
• Sandy Carter, $537, Jan. 12.
• Emmanuel Lopez Aguirre, $657, Jan. 12.
• Ariel Lee Smith Green, $633, Jan. 12.
Curtis Jenkins vs. Crystal Robinson, $2,734, Dec. 27.
Initial appearances
ALEXANDER, Elijah Darnell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Dec. 28.
SLOVER, Beau Steven. Driving under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Dec. 16.
DUI arrests
SILENCE, Angelica Maria. Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by the consumption of alcohol; truancy. City arrest.
TAYLOR, Tommy Ray. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.