Marriage licenses

William Junior Smith, 43, and Elizabeth Brooke Hanna, 41, both of Muskogee.

Adam Tyler Flock, 33, and Alina Christine Puckett, 27, both of Muskogee.

Divorce decree

Krystal Gayle Crowder vs. Jeffrey Scott Crowder, incompatibility.

Civil suits

Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Runtz, Inc. dba Runtz BBQ and Grill, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.

Small claims

Diamond Finance vs.:

• Michael Monday, $200, Dec. 30.

• Eric Arnold, $702, Dec. 30.

Mid-Continent Construction, LLP vs.:

• Devin Gatzen, et al., $650, Jan. 4.

• Rickey Martinez, et al., $650, Jan. 4.

• Christina Henderson, et al., $575, Jan. 4.

• Lillian Pena, et al., $825, Jan. 4.

Cimco Properties vs.:

• Jeremiah W. Jarrett, $825, Dec. 30.

• Todd Newton, $2,209.10, Dec. 30.

• Brittney E. McNac, et al., $2,200, Dec. 30.

LaHome Solutions, LLC vs. Savannah Busby, et al., $845.50, Jan. 4.

Cope Properties vs. Bobbi Finch, $726.21, Jan. 4.

Capitol Street Apartments vs. Star Everly, et al., $1,543.55, Jan. 4.

Initial appearances

PATTON, Timothy Steven. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Dec. 19.

SHELL, Natalie Nicole. Second-degree burglary; larceny of merchandise from retailer (two counts). Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Dec. 28.

YANG, Meng Sa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Dec. 28.

Revocation

PATTON, Timothy Steven. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; second-degree burglary. Bond $2,000. Hearing Dec. 19.

