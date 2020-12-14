Muskogee County District Court 12.14.20

Divorce decrees
Jon Garrett vs. Sarah Garrett, incompatibility.
Juanita Marie Lee vs. Johnnie Wayne Lee, irreconcilable incompatibility.
DUI arrests
PARRISH, Joshua Wayne. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container — beer; driving left of center. City arrest.
RODRIGUEZ, Raul. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants. City arrest.
WALKER, Phillip Darnell. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
