gavel

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage license

Salim Ahmad Zaatar, 20, and Justice Nicole Hilliard, 26, both of Tulsa.

Civil suit

In re: Tracey Strader, lost title.

Small claims

Action Loan vs. David Wayne McKee, $521, Jan. 5.

Initial appearances

CAMPBELL, Bradley Elliot. Second-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Dec. 28.

SMITH, April Yvonne. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket $2,800.

SPENCER, Toby. Unauthorized use of a vehicle; driving as motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. Bond $1,500. Preliminary hearing Dec. 29.

WIEDEL, Justin Bryce. Assault, battery and/or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 28.

Acceleration

SPENCER, Toby. Driving under the influence of drugs. Bond $1,500. Hearing Dec. 29.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you