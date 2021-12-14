Marriage license
Salim Ahmad Zaatar, 20, and Justice Nicole Hilliard, 26, both of Tulsa.
Civil suit
In re: Tracey Strader, lost title.
Small claims
Action Loan vs. David Wayne McKee, $521, Jan. 5.
Initial appearances
CAMPBELL, Bradley Elliot. Second-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Dec. 28.
SMITH, April Yvonne. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket $2,800.
SPENCER, Toby. Unauthorized use of a vehicle; driving as motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. Bond $1,500. Preliminary hearing Dec. 29.
WIEDEL, Justin Bryce. Assault, battery and/or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Dec. 28.
Acceleration
SPENCER, Toby. Driving under the influence of drugs. Bond $1,500. Hearing Dec. 29.
