Gavel
Nastco

Divorce decree

Kassandra LaRue Brown-Grant vs. Gregory Eugene Grant, incompatibility.

Civil suits

In re: SB Exotic Auto Sales, LLC, lost title.

In re: Wade Berry, lost title.

In re: David Davis Jr., lost title.

In re: Karen Rush, lost title.

In re: Katie Aberson, lost title.

In re: Robert T. Wisely, lost title.

State of Oklahoma vs. State Farm Fire & Casualty Company, motion to determine ownership.

Small claims

Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs. Olivia D. Bryson, et al., $1,267.22, Jan. 4.

Sun Loan vs.:

• Kimberly Patton, $733.07, Jan 18.

• William Ponder, $1,652.04, Jan 18.

• Scott Lee Belcher, $1,116.20, Jan 18.

• Taylor Clemmons, $2,231.96, Jan 18.

• Alonzo Martin, $1,015.60, Jan 18.

• Jeremy Moran, $1,119.68, Jan 18.

• Patrick Quintanilla, $1,766.28, Jan 18.

• Alfred Reed, $799, Jan 18.

• Jessalene DeJesus Torres, $1,148.68, Jan 18.

• James S. Coble Jr., $760.20, Jan 18.

• Brandon McKay, $1,412.27, Jan 18.

Jackson Properties, et al. vs. Zachary Akers, et al., $10,000, Jan. 4.

Initial appearances

BROADLEY, Kenyon James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Feb. 7.

URIBE, Alex. First-degree rape by force or fear; rape by instrumentation; child neglect. Recognizance to attorney. Preliminary hearing March 1.

Sentencings

BRILLHART, Joel Don. Second-degree burglary. Six years in prison stayed upon successful completion of drug court program.

KILE, Christopher Wayne. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One 10-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison stayed upon successful completion of drug court program.

