Divorce decree
Kassandra LaRue Brown-Grant vs. Gregory Eugene Grant, incompatibility.
Civil suits
In re: SB Exotic Auto Sales, LLC, lost title.
In re: Wade Berry, lost title.
In re: David Davis Jr., lost title.
In re: Karen Rush, lost title.
In re: Katie Aberson, lost title.
In re: Robert T. Wisely, lost title.
State of Oklahoma vs. State Farm Fire & Casualty Company, motion to determine ownership.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs. Olivia D. Bryson, et al., $1,267.22, Jan. 4.
Sun Loan vs.:
• Kimberly Patton, $733.07, Jan 18.
• William Ponder, $1,652.04, Jan 18.
• Scott Lee Belcher, $1,116.20, Jan 18.
• Taylor Clemmons, $2,231.96, Jan 18.
• Alonzo Martin, $1,015.60, Jan 18.
• Jeremy Moran, $1,119.68, Jan 18.
• Patrick Quintanilla, $1,766.28, Jan 18.
• Alfred Reed, $799, Jan 18.
• Jessalene DeJesus Torres, $1,148.68, Jan 18.
• James S. Coble Jr., $760.20, Jan 18.
• Brandon McKay, $1,412.27, Jan 18.
Jackson Properties, et al. vs. Zachary Akers, et al., $10,000, Jan. 4.
Initial appearances
BROADLEY, Kenyon James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Feb. 7.
URIBE, Alex. First-degree rape by force or fear; rape by instrumentation; child neglect. Recognizance to attorney. Preliminary hearing March 1.
Sentencings
BRILLHART, Joel Don. Second-degree burglary. Six years in prison stayed upon successful completion of drug court program.
KILE, Christopher Wayne. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One 10-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison stayed upon successful completion of drug court program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.