Muskogee County District Court 12.15.20

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Periods of light rain and freezing rain this evening...becoming partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Periods of light rain and freezing rain this evening...becoming partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.