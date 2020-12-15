Muskogee County District Court 12.15.20

Marriage license

Michael Allan Crossland, 31, and Bailey Anne McIntosh, 27, both of Fort Gibson.

Small claims

Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Andrea N. Terry, $1,222, Jan. 15.

Armstrong Bank vs.:

• MD Rashedul Chowdhury, et al., $1,032, Jan. 20.

• Jimmie Jo Pitt, $505, Jan. 20.

• Collin Swanagan, et al., $760, Jan. 20.

• Regan Jarrard, $640, Jan. 20.

• Carl Cummings Jr., $702, Jan. 20.

• Jaelynn Potts, $516, Jan. 20.

• Gilbert Dan, $679, Jan. 20.

• Rebecca Bodirsky, $517, Jan. 20.

Trinity Multifamily dba Georgian Terrace vs. Robert Celaya, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 6.

Initial appearance

STEWART, Seth Jacob. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket Dec. 29.

Dismissals

BOWLES, Roki Alan. Indecent exposure. Lack of jurisdiction.

JONES, Kayla Ann. Child abuse by injury; child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.

STEVENS, Rachel Jean. Child abuse by injury; child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.

