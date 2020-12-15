Muskogee County District Court 12.15.20

Marriage license
Michael Allan Crossland, 31, and Bailey Anne McIntosh, 27, both of Fort Gibson.
Small claims
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Andrea N. Terry, $1,222, Jan. 15.
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• MD Rashedul Chowdhury, et al., $1,032, Jan. 20.
• Jimmie Jo Pitt, $505, Jan. 20.
• Collin Swanagan, et al., $760, Jan. 20.
• Regan Jarrard, $640, Jan. 20.
• Carl Cummings Jr., $702, Jan. 20.
• Jaelynn Potts, $516, Jan. 20.
• Gilbert Dan, $679, Jan. 20.
• Rebecca Bodirsky, $517, Jan. 20.
Trinity Multifamily dba Georgian Terrace vs. Robert Celaya, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 6.
Initial appearance
STEWART, Seth Jacob. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket Dec. 29.
Dismissals
BOWLES, Roki Alan. Indecent exposure. Lack of jurisdiction.
JONES, Kayla Ann. Child abuse by injury; child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
STEVENS, Rachel Jean. Child abuse by injury; child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
