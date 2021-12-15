Marriage licenses
Zachary Robert Hall, 28, of Henryetta, and Tara Marie Thorn, 18, of Okmulgee.
Derrick Joseph Casasola, 36, and Natasha Nicole Asling, 34, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
William C. Grant, et al. vs. Bobby Finley, et al., Jan. 13.
Civil suits
In re: Honda of Muskogee, lost title.
In re: Nicholas Cannon, lost title.
In re: Smith's Garage, LLC, lost title.
In re: Alicia Paloma Hernandez, lost title.
In re: Christopher Thomas, lost title.
In re: Mullins Wrecker Service, lost title.
Initial appearances
ODEN, Bradley Michael. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; feloniously pointing firearm; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Dec. 29.
SCHMEDER, Ashley. Enabling child abuse. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Dec. 29.
SCHMEDER, Macy. Child abuse. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Dec. 29.
DUI arrest
JACKSON, Delisa Victoria. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
