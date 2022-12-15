Marriage licenses
David Joseph Jones, 36, and Minta Alane Bunch, 40, both of Haskell.
Joe Angel Morales, 26, of Muskogee, and Celeste Alferez Betancourth, 26, of Tulsa.
Austin Lee Cox, 29, and Felecia Marie Davis, 36, both of Fort Gibson.
Divorce decree
Cory Neil Sapienza vs. Megan Dawn Sapienza, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Jessica Jo Parks, et al. vs. Allen Ray Williams Jr., Jan. 11.
Cathy Jane Antu vs. Alford Jay Rummel, Jan. 10.
Chasity Jo Butterfield, et al. vs. Willie Freddie Varnell McJunkin II, Jan. 12.
Civil suits
Bank of America, N.A. vs. Michele Chandler, et al., foreclosure.
Linda Lumpkin vs. Eric Nielsen, DDS, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Midfirst Bank vs. Gary Hensley, et al., foreclosure.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Heather Danielle Parris, et al., foreclosure.
Finance of America Reverse, LLC vs. Janet Niemeyer, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Steven D. Carr vs. William Brian Maddox, $9,700, Dec. 30.
Jackie Pevehouse vs. Brent Pippin, et al., $425, Jan. 4.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Steven. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 7.
BEASLEY, Kyri Oshae. Shooting with intent to kill; aggravated assault and battery. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Dec. 29.
JOHNSON, Lidia Yamileth. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 7.
Sentencings
CARTER, Michael Lee. Second-degree burglary (two counts); protective order violation (two counts; threaten to perform act of violence; driving without a valid driver’s license. Two seven-year, two one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences.
