Muskogee County District Court 12.16.20

Small claims
Atlas Property Management vs. Brooke T. Martin, $504, Jan. 6.
NFIW Ventures vs. Jack Meridith, $1,500, Jan. 6.
Firstar Bank vs.:
• Shayla Dubroc, $881.76, Jan. 15.
• Jessie Escamilla, $1,196.58, Jan. 15.
• Kimberly Willis, $1,035, Jan. 15.
• Clinton Andrews, et al., $800.72, Jan. 15.
• Jimmy Mackey, $1,073.52, Jan. 15.
• Stephanie Ezell, $1,068, Jan. 15.
• Shantanna Wainwright, $664.61, Jan. 15.
• Erin Owens, $655.28, Jan. 15.
• Hardy Hale, $635.86, Jan. 15.
• Lisa Fielden, $674.63, Jan. 15.
• Ashley Ridley, $367.88, Jan. 15.
Initial appearances
MAXWELL, Larry Jermain. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Dec. 28.
ROLETTE, Ryan A. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; kidnapping. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Dec. 28.
SWAFFORD, Earnest Jacob. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; attempted first-degree robbery. Bond $60,000. Preliminary hearing Dec. 22.
Acceleration
SWAFFORD, Earnest Jacob. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; escape from arrest or detention; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Hearing Dec. 22.
Revocation
PATTON, Timothy Steven. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $4,000. Hearing Dec. 22.
DUI arrest
MARTIN, Brooke Taylor. Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (two counts); drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance speeding. County arrest.
