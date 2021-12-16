Marriage licenses
Noah Anderson, 37, of Braggs, and Candace Teague, 38, of Fort Gibson.
Anthony John Porter, 54, and Meghan Michia Kirkland, 46, both of Muskogee.
Wyatt Colton Ezell, 25, and Baylee DaNae Sadler, 23, both of Boynton.
Protective orders
Julie Ann Toney vs. Robert Curtis Powell, Jan. 11.
Lucretia Elizabeth Toney vs. Robert Powell, Jan. 11.
Civil suits
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs:
• Jimmy D. Burks, petition for judgment, $42,024.
• Donna K. Derrick, et al., petition for judgment, $45,420.
Tervorose R. Pritchett vs. State of Oklahoma, et al., petition for expungement of reocrd.
Initial appearances
SILENCE, Angelica Maria. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 11.
TAYLOR, Tommy Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 11.
Revocation
COLE Jr., Alvin Eugene. Bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) into jail/penal institution; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing Dec. 20.
