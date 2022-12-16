Marriage license
Matthew James Woods. 20, and Erin Rhyann Patton-Thomas, 21, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decrees
Tiffany M. Price vs. James D. Price, incompatibility.
Erika Jazmin Tinajero-Zamudio vs. Jose Beda Sanchez, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Revenue Enterprises, LLC vs. Brandy Lee Hayes, petition for judgment, $1,665.22.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. D'Ara Scott, petition for judgment, $2,143,17.
Small claims
Action Loan vs.:
• Christopher Laymen East, $839.32, Jan. 6.
• Cheyenne Nicole Ritchie, $668.73, Jan. 6.
• Jared A. Simmons, $640.49, Jan. 6.
Initial appearances
GRONQUIST, Auhstin Cyrus. Leaving scene of accident involving injury; duty to give information and render aid; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; destroying evidence. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Dec. 19.
McHENRY, Steven Dewayne. Trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl); unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (cocaine); child neglect; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm with defaced identification number while committing a felony. Bond $75,000. Preliminary hearing Dec. 19.
WALKER, Darion Kristopher aka DUNCAN aka FOREIGN. Possess firearms after conviction of during probation. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Dec. 19.
Dismissals
JONES, Dustin Allen. Driving while impaired; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. State refiling.
TIPPIE, Michael Ray. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.
Revocations
DANIELS, Roxana Delila. Assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer; public intoxication. Bond $500. Hearing Dec. 20.
GRONQUIST, Auhstin Cyrus. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $1,200. Hearing Dec. 19.
McHENRY, Steven Dewayne. Kidnapping; shooting with intent to kill; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $5,000. Hearing Dec. 19.
WALKER, Darion Kristopher aka DUNCAN aka FOREIGN. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; possess firearms after conviction of during probation. Bond $2,000. Hearing Dec. 19.
Sentencing
TAMPLEN, Cathy Faye. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Ten years suspended. Fined $250.
DUI arrest
SCOTT, Bradley Wayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. County arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.