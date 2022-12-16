Gavel
Marriage license

Matthew James Woods. 20, and Erin Rhyann Patton-Thomas, 21, both of Muskogee.

Divorce decrees

Tiffany M. Price vs. James D. Price, incompatibility.

Erika Jazmin Tinajero-Zamudio vs. Jose Beda Sanchez, incompatibility.

Civil suits

Revenue Enterprises, LLC vs. Brandy Lee Hayes, petition for judgment, $1,665.22.

Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. D'Ara Scott, petition for judgment, $2,143,17.

Small claims

Action Loan vs.:

• Christopher Laymen East, $839.32, Jan. 6.

• Cheyenne Nicole Ritchie, $668.73, Jan. 6.

• Jared A. Simmons, $640.49, Jan. 6.

Initial appearances

GRONQUIST, Auhstin Cyrus. Leaving scene of accident involving injury; duty to give information and render aid; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; destroying evidence. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Dec. 19.

McHENRY, Steven Dewayne. Trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl); unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (cocaine); child neglect; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm with defaced identification number while committing a felony. Bond $75,000. Preliminary hearing Dec. 19.

WALKER, Darion Kristopher aka DUNCAN aka FOREIGN. Possess firearms after conviction of during probation. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Dec. 19.

Dismissals

JONES, Dustin Allen. Driving while impaired; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. State refiling.

TIPPIE, Michael Ray. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.

Revocations

DANIELS, Roxana Delila. Assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer; public intoxication. Bond $500. Hearing Dec. 20.

GRONQUIST, Auhstin Cyrus. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $1,200. Hearing Dec. 19.

McHENRY, Steven Dewayne. Kidnapping; shooting with intent to kill; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $5,000. Hearing Dec. 19.

WALKER, Darion Kristopher aka DUNCAN aka FOREIGN. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; possess firearms after conviction of during probation. Bond $2,000. Hearing Dec. 19.

Sentencing

TAMPLEN, Cathy Faye. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Ten years suspended. Fined $250.

DUI arrest

SCOTT, Bradley Wayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. County arrest.

