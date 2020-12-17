Marriage licenses
Cody Levi Ross, 22, and Kaylee Mackenzie Hoffman, 22, both of Muskogee.
Mario Eduardo Rodas, 29, and Kassandra Doreen Townsend, 23, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Honor Heights Towers vs. Daniel Jones, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 6.
Port City Acres vs. Angela Toney, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 6.
Initial appearances
EVANS, Charles Edward. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $1,500. Preliminary hearing Dec. 21.
RODRIGUEZ, Mariano. Possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution. Held without bond. Sounding docket Jan. 14.
Revocation
EVANS, Charles Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond $500. Hearing Dec. 21.
DUI arrest
LEE, Earnest Alfanzo. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
