Marriage licenses

Cody Levi Ross, 22, and Kaylee Mackenzie Hoffman, 22, both of Muskogee.

Mario Eduardo Rodas, 29, and Kassandra Doreen Townsend, 23, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Honor Heights Towers vs. Daniel Jones, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 6.

Port City Acres vs. Angela Toney, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 6.

Initial appearances

EVANS, Charles Edward. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $1,500. Preliminary hearing Dec. 21.

RODRIGUEZ, Mariano. Possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution. Held without bond. Sounding docket Jan. 14.

Revocation

EVANS, Charles Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond $500. Hearing Dec. 21.

DUI arrest

LEE, Earnest Alfanzo. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.

