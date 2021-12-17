Marriage licenses
Marshall Matthew Dylan Payne, 18, and Haley Ranise Jacobs, 20, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Precious Nicole Odom, et al. vs. Bradlee Michael Odom, Jan. 10.
Civil suits
LVNV Funding Inc. vs:
• Robert J. Mazola, petition for judgment, $914.
• Shiloh Dennis, petition for judgment, $1,754.
• Reuben Norman, petition for judgment, $920.
Velocity Investments, LLC, vs.:
• Paula C. Perkins, petition for judgment, $5,547.
• Dianna Conaway, petition for judgment, $16,236.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs.:
• Brian Coffey, petition for judgment, $8,563.
• Curtis Sims, petition for judgment, $3,994.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Jermaine Jordan, petition for judgment, less than $10,000.
Small claims
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• Michael L. Cook, et al., $509, Jan. 26.
• William L. Wilson, $2,308, Jan. 26.
• Taylor Lee Ann Robinson, $513, Jan. 26.
• Johnathon Ian Hannan Harper, $1,078, Jan. 26.
• Kaleb Jeremiah Drain, $935, Jan. 26.
• Melvin Wayne Kirk, $984, Jan. 26.
• Wanda G. Martin, $768, Jan. 26.
• Skylar Sharay Love, $618, Jan. 26.
Firstar Bank vs.:
• John Coy, $736, Jan. 19.
• James Gamblin, $1,103, Jan. 19.
• Enrique Garcia, $843, Jan. 19.
• Micheal Noble, $1,212, Jan. 19.
• Christopher Vaughan, $903, Jan. 19.
• Whitley Culver, $972, Jan. 19.
Brandon Irons dba Irons Heat & Air vs. Lathon Archie III, $3,925, Jan 14.
Initial appearances
AICH, Krysta Leigh. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; child neglect; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 5.
BAXTER, Ashley Lou. First-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 5.
DELAUGHDER, Joann Paul. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Jan. 5.
DILL, Brandon Ray. Possession of firearm during commission of felony; Possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by inmate; knowingly concealing or receiving stolen property; distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance; domestic abuse - assault and battery; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket $5,000.
JACKSON, Delisa Victoria aka SMITH, Delisa V. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Jan. 18.
VILLANUEVA, Fabian Arturo aka VILLANUEVA, Arturo aka VILLANUUEVA, Fabian Arturo aka VILLANUEVA MARRUFI, Fabian Arturo aka VILLANUEVAMARRUFO, Fabian Arturo. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Dec. 27.
Revocation
VILLANUEVA, Fabian Arturo aka VILLANUEVA, Arturo aka VILLANUUEVA, Fabian Arturo aka VILLANUEVA MARRUFI, Fabian Arturo aka VILLANUEVAMARRUFO, Fabian Arturo. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing officer; falsely personate another to create liability (two counts); domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts);
Sentencings
PAYNE-McNAC, Demetrion Akhim aka PAYNE, Demetrion, aka MEECHY. Possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication. Ten-year sentence with all but first five years suspended. Fined $1,000.
TORIX, Dustin Wayne. Obstructing officer; resisting an officer. Two concurrent one-year sentences. Fined $1,000.
