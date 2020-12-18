Marriage licenses
James Wayne Barrett, 50, and Selena Samantha Lee, 36, both of Haskell.
James Andrew Shelton, 39, and Christina Dawn Jackson, 39, both of Muskogee.
Adam John Wilson, 29, and Anni Jo Brown, 24, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Red Oak Realty vs. Tara Logan, $6,150, Jan. 6.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Kimberly Alexander, $1,919, Jan 27.
• Hillary Goad, $669, Jan 27.
Katrina Lee, $403, Jan 27.
David McCoy, $793, Jan 27.
Jennifer Rutherford, $263, Jan 27.
Metro Plains Management dba Muskogee Arts District Homes vs. Vernon L. Johnson, $1,133, Jan. 6.
Initial appearances
McPEAK, Crystal. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Jan. 4.
SCROGGINS, Terra Verlayne aka SCROGGINS, Tara. Second-degree burglary. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Dec. 31.
WOLFE, Bruce Dewayne. Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 4.
Acceleration
SCROGGINS, Terra Verlayne aka SCROGGINS, Tara. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Hearing Dec. 31.
DUI arrests
EVANS, Charles Edward. Driving under the influence of alcohol; carry or possess firearm by convicted felon. County arrest.
SCROGGINS, Terra Verlayne. Driving under the influence of drugs; second-degree burglary; possession of controlled drug substance. County arrest.
