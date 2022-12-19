Gavel
Protective order

Jennifer Sue Girty vs. Michael Sergio Garcia Jr., Jan. 11.

Civil suits

Revenue Enterprises, LLC vs.:

• Darrell Ray Bias, petition for judgment, $25,753.63.

• Zachary Philpot, petition for judgment, $1,165.

• Timothy Cannon, petition for judgment, $2,513.36.

Oklahoma Tax Commissions vs.:

• Joan Pierce aka Joanie Pierce, petition to appear at hearing on assets.

• Traci Mills, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.

American Bank of Oklahoma vs. Jennifer Dawn Capps, et al., petition for judgment, $5,608.13.

Small claims

Michael A. Reed vs. Sharla Gilbreth, $6,000, Feb. 13.

Steve Barton vs. Tyler Fortney, $1,800, Jan. 4.

Silver Oaks Apartments vs. D'Antai Wallace, $1,182, Jan. 9.

Initial appearance

SCOTT, Bradley Dewayne. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 9.

Dismissals

PERRY, Colton Younger. First-degree murder - deliberate intent. Lack of jurisdiction.

ROBERTS, Rowdy Levi. Breaking and entering dwelling without permission; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery (four counts). Lack of jurisdiction.

DUI arrests

KENT, Jennifer Susan. Driving while under the influence of alcohol; failure to stay in single lane; speeding; resisting executive officer. OHP arrest.

McELMURRY, Matthew. Driving while impaired; carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.

RICE, Tresa. Driving under the influence of alcohol; public intoxication; possession of paraphernalia. County arrest.

SWBONI, Austin Shane. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. Creek Lighthorse arrest.

TEETER, Emily Renee. Driving while intoxicated. OHP arrest.

WASHINGTON, Izaeah Elajah. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. City arrest.

