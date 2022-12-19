Protective order
Jennifer Sue Girty vs. Michael Sergio Garcia Jr., Jan. 11.
Civil suits
Revenue Enterprises, LLC vs.:
• Darrell Ray Bias, petition for judgment, $25,753.63.
• Zachary Philpot, petition for judgment, $1,165.
• Timothy Cannon, petition for judgment, $2,513.36.
Oklahoma Tax Commissions vs.:
• Joan Pierce aka Joanie Pierce, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Traci Mills, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.
American Bank of Oklahoma vs. Jennifer Dawn Capps, et al., petition for judgment, $5,608.13.
Small claims
Michael A. Reed vs. Sharla Gilbreth, $6,000, Feb. 13.
Steve Barton vs. Tyler Fortney, $1,800, Jan. 4.
Silver Oaks Apartments vs. D'Antai Wallace, $1,182, Jan. 9.
Initial appearance
SCOTT, Bradley Dewayne. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 9.
Dismissals
PERRY, Colton Younger. First-degree murder - deliberate intent. Lack of jurisdiction.
ROBERTS, Rowdy Levi. Breaking and entering dwelling without permission; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery (four counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
KENT, Jennifer Susan. Driving while under the influence of alcohol; failure to stay in single lane; speeding; resisting executive officer. OHP arrest.
McELMURRY, Matthew. Driving while impaired; carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
RICE, Tresa. Driving under the influence of alcohol; public intoxication; possession of paraphernalia. County arrest.
SWBONI, Austin Shane. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
TEETER, Emily Renee. Driving while intoxicated. OHP arrest.
WASHINGTON, Izaeah Elajah. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.