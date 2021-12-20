gavel

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage licenses

Nathan Tiger, 25, of Fort Gibson, and Jaycee Alaine Gardner, 21, of Muskogee.

Billy Ray Irwin, 57, and Charlotte Ann Mitchell, 50, both of Muskogee.

Civil suits

Brandon Brumnett, et al. vs. Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock, Inc., petition for injunction and restraining order.

Colonial Savings, F.A. vs. Sabina Gonzalez, et al., foreclosure.

In re: J.G. Wentworth Originations, LLC, application for transfer of structured settlement.

Small claims

Jeanette Hunter dba Hunter Enterprises vs. Courtney Thayer, et al., $1,400, Jan. 5.

Robert Gerred vs.:

• Ivan Dixson, et al., $1,600, Jan. 5.

• Jenna Sha Warren, et al., $3,500, Jan. 5.

• Tim Hess, et al., $800, Jan. 5.

Action Loan vs. Thurman Rubbin Jones, $324, Jan. 19.

Initial appearances

GRIFFIN, Keion Oshay. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Jan. 4.

SHIRLEY, Johnathan. Child sexual abuse. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Jan. 4.

Revocation

CHAPMAN, Robert Lee. Grand larceny (four counts); false declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $1,500. Hearing Jan. 3.

DUI arrests

ARNOLD, Eric Lenard. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.

COBB, Kirkwood Cole. Aggravated driving under the influence; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.

DEVANEY, John Patrick. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.

EVANS, Justin Perry. Driving under the influence of alcohol; domestic abuse in presence of minor. Fort Gibson arrest.

SMITH, Dustin. Driving under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearms while under the influence; possession of paraphernalia. Haskell arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you