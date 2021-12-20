Marriage licenses
Nathan Tiger, 25, of Fort Gibson, and Jaycee Alaine Gardner, 21, of Muskogee.
Billy Ray Irwin, 57, and Charlotte Ann Mitchell, 50, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Brandon Brumnett, et al. vs. Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock, Inc., petition for injunction and restraining order.
Colonial Savings, F.A. vs. Sabina Gonzalez, et al., foreclosure.
In re: J.G. Wentworth Originations, LLC, application for transfer of structured settlement.
Small claims
Jeanette Hunter dba Hunter Enterprises vs. Courtney Thayer, et al., $1,400, Jan. 5.
Robert Gerred vs.:
• Ivan Dixson, et al., $1,600, Jan. 5.
• Jenna Sha Warren, et al., $3,500, Jan. 5.
• Tim Hess, et al., $800, Jan. 5.
Action Loan vs. Thurman Rubbin Jones, $324, Jan. 19.
Initial appearances
GRIFFIN, Keion Oshay. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Jan. 4.
SHIRLEY, Johnathan. Child sexual abuse. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Jan. 4.
Revocation
CHAPMAN, Robert Lee. Grand larceny (four counts); false declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $1,500. Hearing Jan. 3.
DUI arrests
ARNOLD, Eric Lenard. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
COBB, Kirkwood Cole. Aggravated driving under the influence; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.
DEVANEY, John Patrick. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
EVANS, Justin Perry. Driving under the influence of alcohol; domestic abuse in presence of minor. Fort Gibson arrest.
SMITH, Dustin. Driving under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearms while under the influence; possession of paraphernalia. Haskell arrest.
