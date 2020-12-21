Muskogee County District Court 12.21.20

Marriage licenses
Charles Ethan Strain, 19, and Dwalyn Dawn Oosahwee, 18, both of Tahlequah.
Howard Quinton Morgan, 73, and Eloise Joann Dale, 70, both of Eufaula.
Caleb Andrew Winn, 20 and Hannah Jo Plumlee, 20, both of Muskogee.
Michael Jason Robinson, 44, and Shawna Marie Lacey, 43, both of Muskogee.
Marvin James Crowley, 47, of Muskogee, and Stacie Danae Martin-Malone, 46, of Tulsa.
Justin Lloyd Miller, 27, and Alexus Jayde Berryhill, 21, both of Muskogee.
Charles Edwards, 72, and Wanda Louise Fisher, 69, both of Mounds.
Civil suits
21st Mortgage vs. Jamie L. Carman, et al., replevin.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, vs.:
• Jason Cole, petition for judgment, $8,724.
• Pamela Harjoche, et al., petition for judgment, $7,832.
Luther Cameron Rhoades vs. the State of Oklahoma, petition to expunge.
Crown Asset Management vs. Lashawn Edwards, petition for judgment, $12,639.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Anna Sanders, petition for judgment, $7,943.
LVNV Funding vs. Kayla Jones, petition for judgment, $810.23.
Portfolio Recovery Associated vs. Halston Williams, petition for judgment, $2,419.
Discover Bank vs.:
• Chad M. Guthrie, petition for judgment, $2,403.
• Heather Drinan, petition for judgment, $11,788.
Taneisha Taylor, et al. vs. United Health Group Inc., et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Small claims
Metro Plains Management, LLC, vs. Renetta Morgan, $5,170, Jan. 11.
Initial appearance
SHIPP, Jared. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence (two counts). Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Jan. 5.
Dismissals
MOSES, Crystal Dawn. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; threaten to perform act of violence. Request of complaining witness.
SMITH, Mark Alan. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
BROOKS, Skylar Ray. Embezzlement of rental property; possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $2,000. Hearing Dec. 30.
DUI arrests
CHICA-ESCOBAR, David Antonio. Driving under the influence — aggravated; failure to carry security verification; speeding. City arrest.
RANDALL, Danielle. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container — beer. County arrest.
