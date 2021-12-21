Protective order
Erica Jo White vs. Larry Jermaine Maxwell, Jan. 12.
Civil suits
Tiffany Miller vs. Lowe's Home Centers, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Laurie Lindsey, petition for judgment, $2,750.
Jefferson Capital Systems vs. Kayla J. Growcock, et al., petition for judgment, $4,677.
LVNV Funding, LLC. vs.:
• Virginia Nichols, petition for judgment, $2,135.
• Mindie Pevehouse, petition for judgment, $2,308.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Tony Murray, petition for judgment, $1,188.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. petition for judgment, $1,168.
In re: Leslie Huckabee, lost title.
Small claims
Mary Myers, et al. vs. Shedrick Jones, et al., $1,750, Jan. 5.
Lisa M. Smith vs. Roger O. Nunley, Jr., et al., $10,000, Jan. 19.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Lance Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts). Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 5.
ARNOLD, Eric Lernard. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; possession of controlled substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 25.
BURTON, Roger Allen Ty. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; failure to pay taxes due to state. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Jan. 5.
SMITH, Dustin William. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; carrying a firearm while under the influence; possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.