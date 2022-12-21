Marriage licenses
Gregory Alan Owens, 60, and Kristina Lynn Marone, 50, both of Muskogee.
Justin Reece Forman, 29, and Catherine Lee Vandever, 39, both of Wagoner.
Alfred Eugene Finch Jr., 51, of Lawton, and Sabrina Nichole Stevenson, 42, of Muskogee.
Bradley Dewayne Scott, 43, and Arnita Lynn Smith, 51, both of Fort Gibson.
Christopher Joe Malone, 40, and Patricia ReAnn Williams, 30, both of Tulsa.
Protective order
Krystal Gayle Crowder, et al. vs. Paige Mannon, Jan. 19.
Civil suits
AFNI, Inc. vs. Terboris Posey, petition for judgment, $7,463.22.
Grand River Dam Authority vs. Gary Oakes, et al., petition for judgment, $58,254.91.
In re: Cash Henry Higgins, petition for name change.
In re: Jeramy Rhoden, lost title.
In re: Walter Goodnight, lost title.
In re: Allen King, lost title.
In re: Michael Dwain Morey, lost titles.
In re: Devon Cook, lost title.
Small claims
GMCF vs.:
• Joel Henry, $92, Jan. 6.
• Rashonda Jackson, $1,230, Jan. 6.
• Brittany Lewis, $1,486.86, Jan. 6.
• Marissa Powell, $1,170, Jan. 6.
Fair Haven Manor vs. Darrell Ray Paden, $1,143, Jan. 6.
Initial appearances
COPPIN, Debra. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; possession of controlled substance (marijuana); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 4.
Dismissals
CROWDER, Roslin Lynette aka CROWDER, Rosline aka HILL, Roslin. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; larceny from the house. No complaining witness.
HOLMES, Sabrina Rane. Child abuse (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
DERRICK Jr., Frederick Lawrence aka DERRICK, Frederick. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding — posted zone. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Dec. 29.
McELMURRY, Matthew Wyatt. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 17.
PARIS, Christian Hawk. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to pay taxes due to state. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 7.
STRICKLAND, Sherri Kay. Larceny of merchandise from retailer; conspiracy. Held without bond. Hearing Dec. 29.
Sentencing
HANSON, Walter Jay. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
PARIS, Christian Hawk. Aggravated driving under the influence; speeding; taxes due to state. OHP arrest.
WARD, Lucas Wayne. Driving under the influence, second felony offense. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
WILLIAMS, Brent Wesley. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
