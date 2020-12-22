Muskogee County District Court 12.22.20

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage license

Kenneth Ray Deshazer Jr., 50, and Patricia Marie Lukehart, 43, both of Muskogee.

Initial appearances

CHICA-ESCOBAR, David Antonio aka CHICAS, David Antonio. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; speeding — posted zone. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Jan. 5.

PATTON, Timothy Steven. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 5.

Dismissals

HUDDLESTON, Tarez Vashawn aka SMITH Quintrell D. aka HUDDLESTON, Tarez U. Failure to register as a sex offender. Best interest of justice.

MURRAY, Lisa Marie. Conspiracy (two counts); possession of credit belonging to another; manufacture false identification card; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; receive money/goods/service through forged/revoked credit card; falsely personate another to create liability; unauthorized use of credit card. Lack of jurisdiction.

Revocation

PIERSON Jr., Ronnie Gene. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; resisting an officer. Bond $1,000. Hearing Dec. 30. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you