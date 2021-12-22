Marriage licenses
Dustin Wayne Noyes, 41, and Amber Dawn Rounsley, 34, both of Fort Gibson.
Harvey Lee Follett, 78, of Coffeyville, Kansas, and Kathleen Clark, 70, of Muskogee.
Brandon Lee Balthis, 22, and Courtney Nichole Snook, 22, both of Muskogee.
Michael Paul Arnold, 33, and Emily Ann Fetterhoff, 22, both of Muskogee.
Kyle David Robert Pingleton, 29, and Deayton Kade Howard, 24, both of Muskogee.
Jeffrey David Wallington, 36, and Lisa Renee Burress, 33, both of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Protective orders
Cynthia Gayle Wilson, et al. vs. Frederick Lawrence Derrick, Dec. 21.
Ashley Nichole Sartin vs. Ricky Lee Sartin II, Dec. 21.
Civil suits
Dorene Harris vs. Brody Carter, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
In re: Joshua Emmett, lost title.
In re: Jody Rogers, et al., lost title.
In re: Aaron Phillips, et al., lost title.
In re: Leonard Johnson, lost title.
In re: Kevin Dishman, lost title.
In re: Lelinda Ingram, lost title.
In re: Robert Foran, lost title.
In re: Jeffery W. Cheek, lost title.
In re: Curtis Mark Bliss, lost title.
In re: All Britton Plumbing, lost title.
In re: Joshua Dsouza, lost title.
In re: Tonic World Center, LLC, lost titles.
In re: Donya Siler, lost title.
In re: Ray Hutcherson, lost title.
In re: Josh Harvell, lost title.
Larry McDaniel vs. Willie Cooper Jr., et al., quiet title.
Antonio F. Perrotta vs. City of Muskogee, petition to vacate easement.
Small claims
Muskogee Housing Authority vs. Jerry DeWitt, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 5.
Initial appearances
BARNETT, Jan Marcell. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (three counts). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 5.
CHATMAN Jr., Bobby Lee. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (three counts). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 5.
MAILHIOT, Robert. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (three counts). Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Jan. 5.
