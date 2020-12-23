Muskogee County District Court 12.23.20

Marriage licenses
James Oren Henin, 26, and Whitney Noel Jones, 28, both of Porter.
Jordan Wayne Parks, 29, and Dana Noel Munroe, 23, both of Summit.
Initial appearance
SANDERS, Bobby Rhea. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket Jan. 11.
Dismissals
BARNES Jr., Curtis Edward. Assault/battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
BOYD, Shane Clive. Failure to register as a sex offender; falsely personate another to create liability; threaten to perform act of violence. Lack of jurisdiction.
BROOKE Sr., Donald Lynn. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Lack of jurisdiction.
CRAGG Jr., Robert Eugene. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. No complaining witness.
GRASS, Markell Juanye. First-degree robbery; falsely personate another to create liability; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Lack of jurisdiction.
HENSLEY, Courtny Cheyann. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Lack of jurisdiction.
MENDENHALL Jr., Jimmy Ray. Aggravated possession of child pornography (two counts); obscene material — publish/distribute/participate; violation of Oklahoma computer crimes act. Lack of jurisdiction.
PIERCE, Mark Robert. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
ROMBERG, Morgan Stacy. Child neglect. Best interest of justice.
Sentencings
DECOLONGON, Ron Joseph. Attempted first-degree burglary. Five years in prison. Fined $250.
KERNS Jr., Edward Gary. Failure to register as a sex offender. Ten years suspended. Fined $1,000.
McANELLY, Blain Mitchell. Driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent. Five years suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrest
PIERSON Jr., Ronnie Gene. Driving under the influence. County arrest.
