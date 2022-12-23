Gavel
Marriage licenses

Rodney Allen Stills, 45, and Heather Elizabeth Kraus, 37, both of Muskogee.

Allen Dale Syfrett, 58, and Jennifer Niccole Sobkowiak, 46, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Lisa Moydell vs. Kyle Tyer, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 6.

Initial appearances

SUTTON, Cornelius Anthony. Feloniously pointing firearm. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 5.

WATKINS, Jonelle Qualls. Larceny of a controlled dangerous substance. Bond $4,000. Sounding docket Jan. 5.

DUI arrest

YORK, Aaron. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

