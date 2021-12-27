Civil suits
Casko Properties, LLC vs. Shastri Naranda 2, Inc., et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Eddie Blackmon, petition for judgment, $2,073.
Kino Financial Company, LLC vs. Sherri Steinbiser, petition for judgment, $8,416.
Discover Bank vs. Karen J. Underwood, petition for judgment, $5,617.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Ray McGuire, et al., petition for judgment, $9,844.
Tracey Crall vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement of record.
In re: Kenneth Harrup, lost title.
Initial appearances
LYONS II, Leonard Paul. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving without a valid driver's license; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 10.
VANN, Daquarius Ivory. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Jan. 10.
Dismissals
BUTLER Jr., Earl Wayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of felony. Lack of jurisdiction.
INGRAM, Tommy Lee. Feloniously carrying a firearm; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencing
DOWLER, Daniel Joseph. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. One five-year, one one-year and one 30-day suspended sentence. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
FLUTE, Melton. Driving while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer; speeding; breaking and entering dwelling without permission. Fort Gibson arrest.
GRAVES, Jason Paul. Driving while under the influence of alcohol. Haskell arrest.
LOVE, Ashley Leann Nichole. Persons driving or operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance - first offense; possession of Schedule III, IV or V, marijuana, a substance included in subsection D of section 2-206 of Title 63 - first offense. City arrest.
MARES, Lupe. Driving while under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
RACHELS, Michael James. Driving while impaired; transporting open container of beer. City arrest.
SCOTT, Katrina Pearl. Driving while under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; carrying firearms while under the influence; failure to yield to emergency vehicle. City arrest.
SUMMERFIELD, Diamond. Driving while under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
TAYLOR, Brandi Beth. Driving under the influence; possession with intent. OHP arrest.
WEBB, Scott Allen. Driving while under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
