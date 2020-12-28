Muskogee County District Court 12.28.20

Marriage licenses
Diamond Tae Summerfield, 23, and Bailey Ann Thomas, 22, both of Muskogee.
Jacob Lee Hall, 28, and Shelby Mae Ginn, 28, both of McAlester.
Richard W. Mossey II, 54, and Elizabeth Ann Richardson, 41, both of Muskogee.
Krystle Dawn Emberson, 34, and Tori Nicole Alred, 25, both of Council Hill.
Initial appearances
CLARK, Ashlee Ann aka CLARK, Ashley Ann. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Held without bond. Sounding docket Jan. 11
THOMPSON, Brandon Edward. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Jan. 13.
WELCH, Kenny Lee. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 4.
Revocation
WELCH, Kenny Lee. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $1,500. Hearing Jan. 4.
DUI arrests
HERNANDEZ, Ruben Montoya. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
MORALES-SANCHEZ, Franklin N. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
