Protective orders
Shearon Marie Penn vs. Clyde Edward Thompson Jr., et al., Jan. 13.
Faith Alyssa Rose Cormier, et al. vs. Colby Eric Dean Ballard, Jan. 12.
Lacy Dawn Greenfield-Good vs. Amanda Dawn Good, Jan. 11.
Tina Laurie Malin, et al. vs. Jacob Daniel Holden, Jan. 12.
Crystel LeShawn Jones, et al. vs. Jeffrey Alexander Jones Jr., Jan. 11.
Aryhel Mackenzie Chappell, et al. vs. Kendall Devonte Alexander, Feb. 9.
Civil suits
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Roger Herberger, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
In re: Honda of Muskogee, lost title.
Initial appearances
BARNES, Benjamin Grant. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) into jail/penal institution; possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution; battery/assault and battery on police officer; possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage) in penal institution or jail. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 26.
BEATY, Brandon Joseph. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; obstructing officer. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Jan. 11.
PRATER, Sean Patrick. Embezzlement. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Jan. 11.
SCOTT, Katrina Pearl. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 11.
TAYLOR, Brandi Beth. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of felony; driving while under the influence of drugs. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 11.
WEBB, Scott Allen. Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 11.
Dismissals
BOSWELL, Timothy Gerald. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Best interest of justice.
BRANT, Douglas Allen. Embezzlement; conspiracy. Best interest of justice.
JONES, Kenneth Arnett. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. At request of complaining witness.
SMITH, Joe Dean. Child neglect; trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
WHITE Sr., Jeb Leland. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Lack of jurisdiction.
Commented
