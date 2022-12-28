Marriage licenses
Roger Dean Rolston, 61, of Webbers Falls, and Donna Leigh Arney, 62, of Muskogee.
Matthew Paul Muir, 34, and Carly Ann McCammon, 33, both of Kellyville.
Jordan Bradley Vance, 18, and Cortney Sue Brown, 20, both of Checotah.
Derrick Ranger Kersey, 18, of Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and Jaycee Lynn Matlock, 19, of Broken Arrow.
James Thomas Holton, 25, and Sarah Elizabeth Price, 22, both of Fort Gibson.
Divorce decree
Traci Lanaile Parvin vs. Jason Wayne Parvin, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs.:
• Angela Johns, petition for judgment, $4,772.87.
• Cody Sinclair, petition for judgment, $1,321.60.
Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Amber Freelove, petition for judgment, $1,817.68.
In re: Honda of Muskogee, lost title.
U.S. Bank, N.A., et al. vs. Darlene M. Harris aka Darlene Harris, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Diamond Finance vs. Nicki Rogers, $580, Jan. 11.
Initial appearances
CORBELL, Natashia. Second-degree burglary; conspiracy. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 11.
COWETT, Erik Lynn. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond same. Sounding socket Jan. 11.
FOSTER, Lance. Second-degree burglary; conspiracy. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 31.
FREEMAN, Ronald Darren. Distribute CDS within 2,000 feet of park/school/in the presence of a minor (methamphetamine; acquire proceeds from drug activity (methamphetamine); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sounding docket Jan. 11.
KENT, Jennifer Susan. Driving as motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 31.
TESTER, Emily Renee. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 31.
YORK, Aaron Michael. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Jan. 31.
DUI arrests
ANDREWS, Jordan. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
TOWNSEND, Justin Case. Driving under the influence of alcohol; no valid driver's license. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.