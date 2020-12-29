Marriage licenses
Terry Joe Thompson, 61, of Warner, and Carla Jean Frazier, 53, of Muskogee.
James Talon Summerfield, 23, and Taylee Ann Chapple, 20, both of Pryor.
Small claims
Armstrong Bank vs. Cheri Kee Muskrat, $1,376.38, Feb. 17.
Initial appearance
FAJARDO, Chance Heath Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, second and subsequent offense; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop at red light. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Jan. 12.
