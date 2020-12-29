Gavel

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage licenses

Terry Joe Thompson, 61, of Warner, and Carla Jean Frazier, 53, of Muskogee.

James Talon Summerfield, 23, and Taylee Ann Chapple, 20, both of Pryor.

Small claims

Armstrong Bank vs. Cheri Kee Muskrat, $1,376.38, Feb. 17.

Initial appearance

FAJARDO, Chance Heath Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, second and subsequent offense; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop at red light. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Jan. 12.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you