Marriage licenses
Saranne Chloe Fewel, 34, and Clarissa Hope Price, 26, both of Muskogee.
Logan Roy Vangen, 35, and Ah-nee Ge-loost Christie, 33, both of Fort Gibson.
Daniel Lee Smith, 36, and Felisha Gale Qualls, 32, both of Muskogee.
Timothy Michael O'Donnell, 59, and Tracy Elaine Summerlin, 57, both of Jenks.
Protective order
Laura Jean Walker vs. Ernestine Marie Hall, Jan. 13.
Civil suits
In re: Kevin Dishman, lost title.
In re: William Howard, lost title.
In re: Jason D. Belshie, lost title.
In re: Elsie D. Grazebrook, lost title.
In re: Donald Cates, lost title.
In re: David Dewayne Davis Jr., lost title.
In re: Jonas Riley, et al., lost title.
In re: Timothy Adams, lost title.
In re: Bessie Miller, lost title.
In re: Jacob Bell, lost title.
In re: Autumn Sawyer, lost title.
In re: Robert Dewey, lost title.
In re: Angelica Maria Rodriguez, lost title.
In re: Timothy Kramer, lost title.
In re: Brian John Powell, lost title.
In re: Jacqueline Nicole Brady, lost title.
In re: Raven Nicole Salyers, lost title.
Jacob Jones, et al. vs. First Bankers Mortgage Corporation, et al., quiet title.
Small claims
Myrtle Collins vs. Kathy Graves, et al., $2,400, Jan. 12.
Sun Loan vs.:
• Tara Huling, $955, Jan. 28.
• Danny Scott, $840, Jan. 28.
Initial appearance
SPEAKS, Ashleigh Morgan aka SPEARS, Ashleigh Morgan. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Jan. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.