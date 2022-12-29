Marriage licenses
John Michael Engelbrecht, 31, and Matthew Jacob Cross, 34, both of Muskogee.
David Riley Webster, 47, and Teresa Ann Boyd, 55, both of Okay.
Joseph David Rowan, 43, and April Renee Russell, 44, both of Canadian.
Johnathan Antonio Jones, 28, and Destiny Mae Taylor, 24, both of Muskogee.
Richard Blake Clark, 31, and Emma Susan Moore, 27, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Bruce Shepley vs. Andrea Shepley, incompatibility.
Civil suits
C-Hope, Inc. dba Cornerstone Church vs. Larry Kennedy, et al., quiet title.
Kaden Lee Ansley vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement of record.
Small claims
Marsha K. Ross vs. Brandon Bos, $1,200, Jan. 11.
Kolbee Miller vs. Martain Sam, replevin.
Thomas Hiner vs. Kyle Allred, et al., $5,225, Jan. 18.
WCRM Management II, LLC vs. Tammy Bryan, $400, Jan. 18.
APFSDEMM, Inc. vs. Daniel Hinds, $549, Jan. 18.
Initial appearances
BRANNON, Stacey Randolf. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $8,000. Sounding docket Jan. 12.
POTEETE, Jarrard Taylor. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Jan. 12.
DUI arrests
BARBOZA, Brayan. Driving under the influence of drugs; driving left of center. Fort Gibson arrest.
COLEMAN Jr., Gary Dewayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicating substances; juvenile assault and battery; disorderly conduct; carrying a weapon under the influence. City arrest.
