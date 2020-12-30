Muskogee County District Court 12.30.20

Marriage license

Travis Michael Schroer, 32, and Jamie Lee Scott, 32, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Alan Lindquist vs. Amanda Shamblin, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 11.

Initial appearances

BROOKS, Edward Earl. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Jan. 13.

BROWN, Stacey Ladon. First-degree burglary. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 13.

